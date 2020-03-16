Iranian Ayatollah Dies from Virus

Ayatollah Hashem Bathaie Golpayegani, a 78-year-old member of the Iranian Assembly of Experts, which chooses the country’s supreme leader, has died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, the semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported Monday. Several senior Iranian officials, including cabinet ministers, members of parliament, Revolutionary Guard members and Health Ministry officials, have been infected in the coronavirus pandemic. To date, nearly 14,000 Iranians have been infected, and more than 700 have died – more than 100 in the past day. Worldwide, about 170,000 people are known to have been infected, more than 77,000 people have recovered, and more than 6,500 have died. While the vast majority of people who are infected get only mild or moderate symptoms and recover in about two weeks, the virus can cause more severe and longer-lasting illness and even death, particularly in older people and those with existing health problems.