Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A homeless person, whose body temperature was checked as a precaution against coronavirus, is seen in Tehran, Iran on March 15, 2020. (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Headlines
Iran
coronavirus
COVID-19
Ayatollah

Iranian Ayatollah Dies from Virus

The Media Line Staff
03/16/2020

Ayatollah Hashem Bathaie Golpayegani, a 78-year-old member of the Iranian Assembly of Experts, which chooses the country’s supreme leader, has died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, the semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported Monday. Several senior Iranian officials, including cabinet ministers, members of parliament, Revolutionary Guard members and Health Ministry officials, have been infected in the coronavirus pandemic. To date, nearly 14,000 Iranians have been infected, and more than 700 have died – more than 100 in the past day. Worldwide, about 170,000 people are known to have been infected, more than 77,000 people have recovered, and more than 6,500 have died. While the vast majority of people who are infected get only mild or moderate symptoms and recover in about two weeks, the virus can cause more severe and longer-lasting illness and even death, particularly in older people and those with existing health problems.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.