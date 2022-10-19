Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iranian Climber Who Competed Without Hijab Returns to Tehran
A woman looks at a screen displaying a video of an international climbing competition is Seoul, South Korea, during which Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi competes without a hijab on October 18, 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
Hijab

Iranian Climber Who Competed Without Hijab Returns to Tehran

The Media Line Staff
10/19/2022

The Iranian rock climber who competed in an international competition without her hijab returned to Tehran early on Wednesday, amid fears that she had gone missing and would be taken to prison upon her return to Iran. She was met at the airport by a large, cheering crowd, the BBC reported.

Elnaz Rekabi, 33, flew to Tehran from South Korea before dawn on Wednesday, where she had been competing at the International Federation of Sport Climbing’s Asia Championship in Seoul. She had reportedly lost contact with her family and friends for the two days before she returned.

BBC Persian service reported, citing “well-informed sources,” that Rekabi’s passport and cellphone had been confiscated. A post on an Instagram account said to be Rekabi’s in a first-person statement described climbing without wearing a hijab as “unintentional,” saying she was called last minute to her climb, and apologizing “for all the concerns I have caused. Many believe she wrote the post under duress, the BBC reported.

Rekabi, who won one silver and two bronze medals at the international competition in Seoul, wore a hijab for most of the week-long competition, but did not put on the hair covering for the final on Sunday, opting instead to wear her hear in a pony tail, with a black headband. The incident comes as Iran is in its fifth week of protests in the wake of the death on September 16 of a woman in the custody of the Islamic Republic’s morality police for not wearing a hijab properly.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.