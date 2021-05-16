Iranian FM Cancels Austria Visit Over Israeli Flag Display

Iran’s foreign minister canceled his visit to Austria at the last minute after the Austrian government flew Israeli flags on the roofs of the chancellery and foreign ministry, the Austrian foreign ministry said on Saturday.

In a show of disapproval, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called off a planned meeting with his counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna.

“We regret this and take note of it, but for us it is as clear as day that when Hamas fires more than 2,000 rockets at civilian targets in Israel then we will not remain silent,” Schallenberg’s spokeswoman was quoted as saying.

Austria had displayed the flag of Israel in a show of solidarity, as Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have lobbed thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip into the country. In response, Israeli forces have carried out destructive air raids on the Palestinian enclave.