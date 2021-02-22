Iranian Lawmakers Call for Rouhani Punishment Over IAEA Deal

Iran’s parliament called for President Hassan Rouhani to be punished for an agreement reached over the weekend between the government and the International Atomic Energy Agency to allow continued nuclear inspections for three months.

The Iranian lawmakers on Monday said the agreement is in violation of a law passed in December that ordered the government to stop permitting snap inspections by the IAEA of Iranian nuclear sites starting this week unless sanctions against the Islamic Republic were canceled. The lawmakers voted to send a report by the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on the agreement to the judiciary for review, Al Jazeera reported. The vote also called for Rouhani to be legally punished.

Also on Monday, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said in a statement that the agreement is in compliance with the parliament’s law.