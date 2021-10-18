Iranian Lawmakers Say Nuclear Talks To Resume This Week

Talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal with the world powers that have been on hold since June will resume on October 21 in Brussels, according to Iranian lawmakers.

Iranian member of parliament Ahmad Alirezabeigui on Sunday after a private meeting with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told the Fars news agency that the talks will resume on Thursday in Brussels with Britain, China, France, Russia and Germany. Another Iranian lawmaker, Behrouz Mohebbi Najmabadi, said on Twitter that negotiations would resume “this week.”

Iran halted several months of negotiations on re-upping its nuclear deal with the world powers, which opened in Vienna in April, which would have seen the United States rejoin the agreement it left in 2018, ahead of August’s election of hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi.