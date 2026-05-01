Report: Iranian Leaders Push To Oust Foreign Minister Over Alleged IRGC Influence

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are seeking the removal of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over claims that he has been taking direction from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps rather than carrying out government policy, according to a Thursday report citing informed sources.

The Jerusalem Post, citing the opposition outlet Iran International, reported that Pezeshkian and Ghalibaf have grown dissatisfied with Araghchi’s handling of diplomacy and negotiations. The sources said the two officials believe Araghchi has been operating under the influence of Ahmad Vahidi, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, rather than under the president’s authority.

The report said Pezeshkian has warned confidants that he could dismiss Araghchi if the foreign minister continues to act outside his oversight. It also described the dispute as part of a broader power struggle inside Iran’s leadership over diplomacy with the United States and policy toward Tehran’s regional proxies.

The disagreement reportedly surfaced during recent US-Iran talks. Iran International said internal divisions in the Iranian delegation contributed to the team’s withdrawal from negotiations on April 12. The report said Araghchi had shown willingness to consider reducing or stopping Iranian financial and military support for the so-called Axis of Resistance, including Hezbollah, prompting opposition from Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander.

US Vice President JD Vance later told Fox News that American negotiators found the Iranian delegation could not finalize an agreement without returning to Tehran for approval “from the supreme leader or somebody else.”

The reported rift reflects the long-running contest inside Iran between elected institutions and security bodies loyal to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps plays a major role in Iran’s foreign policy, regional operations, and support for allied armed groups in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Gaza.