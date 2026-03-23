Iranian Media Denies Talks as President Trump Cites ‘Productive’ Discussions, Says No Contact With Khamenei  

Conflicting accounts emerged Monday over whether the United States and Iran have held talks to de-escalate the conflict, with Tehran denying negotiations and President Donald Trump acknowledging the US has not heard from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, while describing the talks as “very, very strong.”

Speaking to reporters before boarding a flight in Florida, President Trump said, “We have had very, very strong talks. We’ll see where they lead. We have major points of agreement, I would say, almost all points of agreement,” adding, “We’re going to get together today by probably phone.” However, he also mentioned that the US had not made contact with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and did not know if he was alive.

Israeli officials, cited by Ynet, said behind-the-scenes contacts between Washington and Tehran have been taking place both directly and through mediation by Qatar and Turkey, aimed at reaching a deal.

Most Iranian media rejected the existence of any talks. The Fars and Tasnim news agencies said there were no direct or indirect discussions with the United States, with Tasnim adding that no negotiations were underway and the Strait of Hormuz would not return to pre-war conditions.

In contrast, the Mehr news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying there were initiatives to reduce tensions, while stressing Washington should take the lead in any talks and describing President Trump’s remarks as an effort to lower energy prices and buy time for military plans.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, President Trump wrote the United States held “very good and productive conversations” with Iran over the past two days, describing them as “in-depth, detailed, and constructive,” and said they would continue throughout the week.

He added that he was prepared to “postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure” for five days, a move he said is “subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.”

The announcement marked a shift from Saturday, when he issued a 48-hour ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning the US would “obliterate” Iranian power plants. Iran had responded by warning it would “irreversibly destroy” critical infrastructure across the Middle East if such strikes were carried out.