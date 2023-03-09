Iranian Media Reports Iran Ready To Normalize Ties With Saudi Arabia

Iran’s Nour News announced on Wednesday that Iran welcomes further negotiations with Saudi Arabia to normalize their bilateral ties, following a positive signal sent by Riyadh on Tuesday regarding the rapprochement talks.

Nour News, which is affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, tweeted that Iran “welcomes the continuation of talks and is ready to reach an agreement.” It added that the “existence of political will is necessary for progress.”

“Saudi Arabia’s FM has again announced readiness for talks with Iran… 5 rounds of negotiations have made issues of interest completely clear,” the Iranian news outlet pointed out.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016 after attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran following the kingdom’s execution of a Shiite cleric. To ease regional tensions, Iraq hosted four rounds of direct talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in 2021, and the fifth round took place in April last year.

Improved bilateral relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia would have a significant impact on regional stability and could potentially lead to greater cooperation on issues such as the ongoing war in Yemen.