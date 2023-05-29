Iranian Military Claims Full Control Over Afghan Border Following Skirmish

Iranian Army Ground Force Commander Brig. Gen. Kioumars Heydari said Sunday during a visit to the Sistan and Baluchestan province that his troops had full control over Iran’s shared border with Afghanistan. His comments follow a confrontation between Iranian border guards and Taliban fighters that claimed three lives. Despite this, Heydari maintains that the presence of Iranian forces at the border is not indicative of any threat, but rather is a measure to maintain intelligence dominance and ensure border security.

Iran’s Deputy Police Chief Qassem Rezaei confirmed that calm had been restored following the clashes, which resulted in the death of two Iranian guards and one Taliban fighter. Each side accuses the other of initiating the conflict, and investigations into the skirmish are underway.

This incident follows escalating tension between Iran and Afghanistan over Helmand River water sharing. Iran accuses the Taliban-led Afghanistan government of blocking the water supply, a violation of a 1973 treaty, to Iran’s drought-stricken Sistan and Baluchestan province. The Taliban rebuffed Iran’s allegations, reaffirming their commitment to the treaty and labeling Iran’s frequent requests for water as “harmful.”