Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iranian Military Claims Full Control Over Afghan Border Following Skirmish
Iranian Army Ground Force Commander Brig. Gen. Kioumars Heydari, Jan. 25, 2019. (Foad Ashtari/Tasnim/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Iran
Afghanistan
Border Control
Kioumars Heydari
Water Dispute

Iranian Military Claims Full Control Over Afghan Border Following Skirmish

The Media Line Staff
05/29/2023

Iranian Army Ground Force Commander Brig. Gen. Kioumars Heydari said Sunday during a visit to the Sistan and Baluchestan province that his troops had full control over Iran’s shared border with Afghanistan. His comments follow a confrontation between Iranian border guards and Taliban fighters that claimed three lives. Despite this, Heydari maintains that the presence of Iranian forces at the border is not indicative of any threat, but rather is a measure to maintain intelligence dominance and ensure border security.

Iran’s Deputy Police Chief Qassem Rezaei confirmed that calm had been restored following the clashes, which resulted in the death of two Iranian guards and one Taliban fighter. Each side accuses the other of initiating the conflict, and investigations into the skirmish are underway.

This incident follows escalating tension between Iran and Afghanistan over Helmand River water sharing. Iran accuses the Taliban-led Afghanistan government of blocking the water supply, a violation of a 1973 treaty, to Iran’s drought-stricken Sistan and Baluchestan province. The Taliban rebuffed Iran’s allegations, reaffirming their commitment to the treaty and labeling Iran’s frequent requests for water as “harmful.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.