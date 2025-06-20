Iranian Missile Again Hits Beersheba, Causing Severe Damage

A ballistic missile fired by Iran hit Beersheba in southern Israel on Friday morning, injuring seven people and causing significant damage to buildings. The strike targeted a road near residential areas, creating a large crater and igniting several vehicles. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames, and emergency medical teams treated casualties at Soroka Hospital.

Just one day earlier, Soroka Hospital was directly struck in another Iranian attack.

Beersheba residents, many of whom sought shelter in reinforced rooms as soon as the Red Alert siren sounded, were evacuated from the damaged buildings by emergency personnel, including soldiers and Magen David Adom (MDA) medics. MDA spokesperson Dvir Ben Ze’ev reported treating several people for smoke inhalation and trauma. “The self-discipline of the residents saved lives,” Beersheba Mayor Ruvik Danilovich said, praising the community’s adherence to safety protocols.

The missile strike, which was not intercepted by Israel’s air defense systems, was part of a larger exchange of fire between Israel and Iran. In response, Israel targeted missile launchers in Iran to prevent further attacks. Over the past week, Iran has launched more than 450 missiles and 1,000 drones at Israel, with many intercepted by Israel’s multilayered defense system. However, as the Israeli military has repeatedly emphasized, the coverage is not foolproof, and citizens are urged to follow instructions to seek shelter during missile alerts.

Earlier, at 3 a.m., the Israeli Air Force intercepted three Iranian drones over the Dead Sea and Haifa, as part of ongoing military efforts to protect Israel’s population and infrastructure.