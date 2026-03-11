Iranian Missile and Drone Attacks Continue Across Gulf, Targeting Bases and Infrastructure

Iran launched drones and missiles across multiple Middle Eastern countries between March 9 and March 10, targeting military installations, airports, energy facilities, residential areas, and industrial sites in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. Regional air defenses intercepted many of the incoming projectiles, though several strikes caused injuries, fires, and damage to infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia said Wednesday that its air defenses shot down six ballistic missiles aimed at Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj, southeast of Riyadh. The Saudi Defense Ministry also reported intercepting another ballistic missile heading toward eastern Saudi Arabia and two drones near Hafr al-Batin close to the Kuwaiti border. According to Reuters, Saudi defenses also destroyed two drones approaching the Shaybah oil field in the eastern part of the country near the United Arab Emirates border.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Defense Ministry said missiles and drones launched from Iran were intercepted by air defense systems. Four people were wounded when two drones struck an area near Dubai airport. The Dubai Media Office said flights continued operating normally at the airport, Ynet reported.

Arab media outlets also reported interceptions above Doha, the capital of Qatar.

According to the Long War Journal, The United Arab Emirates said that by March 10 it had tracked 1,475 drones and 270 missiles launched toward its territory, intercepting 1,385 drones and 249 missiles. Kuwait reported that 407 drones and 221 missiles targeted the country. Qatar said 69 drones, 151 missiles, and two aircraft were launched toward its territory, with 53 drones, 143 missiles, and both aircraft intercepted. Bahrain reported intercepting 176 drones and 106 missiles, while Jordan said 59 drones and 60 missiles had been launched in its direction.

Iranian strikes on US military bases in several countries damaged infrastructure and equipment but left the installations operational, Xinhua reported.

Satellite imagery from Planet Labs confirmed damage at Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base since Feb. 28, including impacts on more than a dozen structures, aircraft shelters, and areas near runways. Reports also said at least six satellite communication radomes were destroyed at Camp Arifjan.

Imagery cited by CNN indicated that infrastructure and radar systems were damaged at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, while explosions were reported at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base following missile and drone attacks.