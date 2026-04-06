Iranian Missile Barrage Targets Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, UAE Tech Companies Hit 

The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait said Monday their air defenses were intercepting Iranian missiles and drones targeting their territory, as falling debris from the interceptions injured civilians and caused damage across multiple sites.

Kuwait’s army said it was responding to “hostile missile and drone threats.” The latest wave followed strikes a day earlier that hit multiple sites across Kuwait, including the Shuwaikh complex, which houses the oil ministry and the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation headquarters.

On Sunday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation reported “severe material damage” after drones struck its operating units, while the electricity and water ministry said two desalination plants were also damaged. State media also reported a strike on a government office complex that caused significant material damage, with no casualties.

In the UAE, interception operations were underway nationwide, with the defense ministry saying its systems were “actively engaging with missiles and UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) threats.” Authorities said the sounds heard across the country were linked to those interceptions.

Falling debris from one such interception struck the Raneen Systems company in Abu Dhabi’s Musaffah industrial area, moderately injuring a Ghanaian national, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

Elsewhere in the UAE, officials in Fujairah said they were responding after a drone approached from Iran toward the building of telecommunications company Du on Sunday. No injuries were reported.

In Sharjah, authorities said emergency teams contained a fire at Khor Fakkan Port after debris from an interception fell at the site on Sunday. One Nepalese national was seriously injured and hospitalized, while three Pakistanis sustained minor to moderate injuries.