Iranian Missile Expert Killed By Bomb in Damascus Blamed on Israel

An top Iranian missile expert was killed by a roadside bomb near Damascus in an attack that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp is blaming on Israel. Colonel Davoud Jafari, an adviser of the IRGC Aerospace Force in Syria, was killed on Monday “by associates of the Zionist regime,” the IRGC announced on Wednesday.

The IRGC said in a statement that “undoubtedly, the criminal Zionist regime will receive the adequate response for this crime.”

Iran has backed Syrian President Bashar Assad government in the country’s long-running civil war. Iran says it has no troops in Syria except for IRGC military “advisers.”

Iran has blamed Israel for the deaths of several of its senior officers, who were assassinated or have died under mysterious circumstances. Israel has carried out hundreds of air and missile strikes in Syria over the last decade, many against Iran-backed troops.