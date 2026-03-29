Iranian Missile Hits Beersheba, Injures 11; Chemical Plant Hit, No Risk to Public

An Iranian missile struck an open area in Beersheba, injuring at least 11 people from shockwaves and debris, according to emergency services.

Authorities said the injuries were caused by “flying objects” generated by the blast, with shockwaves radiating outward up to 15 meters or more from the point of impact.

Magen David Adom reported that 20 additional individuals were treated for anxiety following the strike. In total, 31 people were transported to Soroka hospital for medical care.

Footage from the scene showed a large plume of black smoke rising from the area where the missile hit.

According to N12, the broader attack resulted in a total of 20 impacted sites, including damage to Turner Stadium.

Emergency responders treated the wounded at the scene before transferring them to the hospital.

Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry said there is no danger to the public after a missile fragment struck a chemical factory in the Neot Hovav industrial zone in the Negev, sparking a fire.

The facility, owned by ADAMA, part of the Chinese-owned Syngenta Group, produces agricultural materials including insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

On-site monitoring and testing were conducted, and following updated findings, authorities decided to reopen roads and resume normal operations.