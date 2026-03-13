Iranian Missile Hits Galilee Village of Zarzir, Injuring 60 and Damaging Nearly 300 Homes

An Iranian ballistic missile struck the Galilee village of Zarzir overnight, injuring about 60 residents and damaging nearly 300 homes after multiple launch alerts were sent to northern Israel, according to Ynet.

One person was hospitalized in moderate condition while the rest sustained light injuries following the direct hit on the northern village, according to residents. The missile struck a residential area, causing extensive destruction to homes, vehicles and surrounding property.

Residents said three alerts from Israel’s Home Front Command warning of launches from Iran were sent to phones across the Galilee, the Golan Heights and the valleys during the night. Minutes after one of the alerts, a missile hit Zarzir directly.

The village, where many young residents serve in the Israel Defense Forces, sustained heavy damage across several streets. Residents reported shattered windows, collapsed doors and rooms filled with broken glass and debris following the blast.

Cars parked near the impact site were heavily damaged and property throughout the neighborhood was affected by the explosion, residents told Ynet.

Families described searching for children in the darkness after the strike cut electricity and filled homes with smoke and dust. Residents reported hearing children screaming as neighbors moved through damaged houses to assist people trapped inside.

Some residents said doors had to be forced open after the blast damaged entrances and blocked exits. Others reported calling out for help from windows while nearby residents and relatives rushed to assist.

Residents said those who had been inside protected spaces avoided serious injury, while people outside safe rooms were among those hurt in the blast.