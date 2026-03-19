Iranian Missile Hits Haifa’s Bazan Refineries, Triggers Fire and Hazard Assessment

An Iranian missile hit the Bazan oil refinery complex in Haifa Bay on Thursday afternoon, damaging parts of the facility and prompting checks for possible hazardous material exposure as sirens sounded across much of Israel following launches from Iran and additional rocket fire from Lebanon.

Officials confirmed the refinery site in the Haifa area was struck, though the scale of the damage was not immediately determined. Plumes of smoke were visible rising from the complex after the impact.

Preliminary findings suggested the missile carried a cluster warhead, creating several impact locations across the Haifa area. Power disruptions were reported in parts of the city, apparently tied to damage to infrastructure.

Emergency responders were deployed across affected areas. Fire and Rescue Services said 15 firefighting teams were sent to the Bazan site. Teams were sweeping the area and working to put out a fire at the site, the service said, adding that crews have secured the location and are monitoring conditions to assess a possible hazardous materials incident. No injuries were reported at the refinery.

Authorities later said no hazardous substance leaks were detected. Energy Minister Eli Cohen said the impact on the northern power grid was “localized and not significant.” Israel Electric Corporation teams had restored electricity to most affected areas and were working to reconnect the remaining locations.

Magen David Adom said it had not received reports of serious injuries in Haifa. In nearby Yokneam, a vehicle was hit by shrapnel and one person sustained light injuries. In Shfaram, several individuals were treated for shock at another impact site.

Iranian state television said the strike targeted an energy facility in Haifa in response to an Israeli attack a day earlier on Iranian gas infrastructure connected to the South Pars field.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection said Director General Rami Rozen would arrive at the refinery with emergency teams to assess conditions and coordinate with security forces.