Iranian Missile Hits Tel Aviv Building Killing 1, Injuring at Least 20

An Iranian missile strike hit a building in Tel Aviv late Saturday, killing one 40-year-old woman and wounding more than 20 people, as Israel came under heavy fire during a day of sustained missile attacks from Iran.

More than 200 missiles were launched toward Israel over the course of Saturday, most of which were intercepted, Israeli authorities said. Thirty-five missiles struck targets, causing damage and injuries in multiple locations, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

Following reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been assassinated, a further barrage of missiles made direct hits in the Gush Dan region. Emergency responders from Magen David Adom (MDA) were deployed to search for casualties at several impact sites. MDA later reported that seven people were lightly injured at one location, including a 40-year-old man who was initially listed in serious condition.

The Israel Fire and Rescue Service later reported 15 additional casualties, including one person seriously wounded, after a direct hit on a building elsewhere in Gush Dan. A short time later, MDA said a 40-year-old woman had died after succumbing to her injuries.

Earlier Saturday, Fire and Rescue Services said missile shrapnel struck a 20-story building in Tirat HaCarmel, penetrating the 17th floor. One person was lightly injured in that incident, according to Hebrew media reports.

Later in the day, the Israel Defense Forces said a second barrage of 15 missiles was launched toward northern and central Israel. Just before 5 p.m., unconfirmed reports indicated a direct hit on a residential building in central Israel, though no injuries were reported at that time.

MDA said it treated a 17-year-old who sustained minor shrapnel wounds to his lower body, as paramedics were dispatched to several suspected impact sites across central Israel. Throughout the day, emergency crews treated about 100 people, most for light injuries caused by shrapnel or sustained while running to shelters. Six additional people were treated for anxiety.

Outside Israel, Qatar’s Defense Ministry said 65 missiles and 12 drones had been launched from Iran as of Saturday, Reuters reported. In the United Arab Emirates, a luxury hotel in Dubai was struck as Iran expanded its retaliatory attacks across the region following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran.