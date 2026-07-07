Iranian Missile Strike Hits Qatari LNG Tanker in Strait of Hormuz 

Iran fired missiles at merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, including a Qatari-owned liquefied natural gas tanker, as negotiations with the United States remained stalled and tensions continued to rise in the strategic waterway.

Iranian state television reported, citing sources, that Tehran had attacked at least one LNG tanker after it allegedly ignored Iranian warnings. Earlier, a US official told Axios that two merchant vessels had been struck by Iranian missiles.

One of the vessels identified was the Al Rekayyat, an LNG tanker owned by Qatar. The Wall Street Journal reported that the ship was hit in its engine room, triggering a fire. No casualties were reported.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said early Tuesday that the tanker was struck on its port side while traveling southbound about 8 nautical miles (15 km) east of Limah. The agency said the impact caused a fire and that there were no reported casualties or environmental damage.

The attack followed warnings from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which said it had broadcast maritime alerts stating that its missiles and drones were prepared to fire.

The incident came as US-Iran negotiations have continued without tangible agreement. The talks are currently stalled during the funeral week of late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

On Monday, President Trump said he still preferred a negotiated settlement with Iran but warned the United States was prepared to use force if diplomacy failed.

“Either we’ll make a deal or we’ll finish the job, and it won’t be that hard to finish the job there. But I prefer a deal,” President Trump said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded by warning Washington against continued threats.

Writing on X, Araghchi said, “millions of proud Iranians gathered to pay tribute to Khamenei and his legacy. Neither they nor our forces are intimidated by threats.”

Addressing the United States directly, he added: “Article 13 of the Memorandum of Understanding is clear: negotiations on the final agreement will not begin if threats continue. Honor your signature.”