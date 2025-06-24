Iranian Missile Strike Kills 5 in Beersheba Hours Before Ceasefire Begins

An Iranian missile struck a residential building in Beersheba on Tuesday, killing five people and injuring at least 20, just moments before a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran was set to take effect. Emergency crews recovered the fifth body hours after the initial impact, as search efforts continued in the partially collapsed seven-story building.

The missile, launched from Iran, landed in the southern Israeli city early Tuesday morning, tearing through the structure and leaving piles of debris. Firefighters and soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command worked through the day to search for survivors. The Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the fifth victim was found during those operations.

“We saw massive destruction,” said Dvir Ben Ze’ev, a paramedic with Magen David Adom. “There was nothing we could do for some of the victims.”

Among the dead are a man and a woman in their 40s and a man in his early 20s. Three survivors were pulled from a reinforced security room on the fourth floor, while the rest of the wounded sustained light to moderate injuries.

The strike occurred shortly before President Donald Trump declared that a ceasefire had taken effect between the two countries. Iranian state media confirmed its participation in the truce, though Israeli officials warned they would “respond forcefully” to any violations. The missile attack has cast immediate doubt on the durability of the ceasefire, which follows nearly two weeks of cross-border attacks, including Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites.