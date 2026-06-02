Iranian Officer Calls Return to War ‘Inevitable’; President Trump Expects Deal ‘Over the Next Week’

A senior Iranian military commander said renewed conflict with the United States is unavoidable, a position that contrasts with President Donald Trump’s assertion that a negotiated agreement between Washington and Tehran could be reached within days.

According to Iranian state television, Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy head of Iran’s central military command, Khatam al-Anbiya, rejected the possibility of Iran accepting US demands.

“The United States demands our total surrender, and the Iranian nation will never surrender,” Asadi said. “Without surrender, war is inevitable.”

The remarks came as President Trump expressed confidence that diplomatic efforts remain on track.

In a phone interview with ABC on Monday, President Trump said a peace agreement with Iran could be reached “over the next week.” The president also said a negotiated settlement would be preferable to a military outcome.

“It’s not an easy thing for them. It’s actually not easy from our standpoint either. But we’re getting what we need to get,” President Trump said.

He added that he had not yet agreed to the memorandum of understanding that he previously indicated was nearing completion on May 24 because “I still have to get a few more points.”

The contrasting statements were made amid continuing tensions between the United States and Iran around the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said Monday it launched a cruise missile at the MSC Sariska V, a vessel it described as linked to the United States and Israel. The group said the strike was carried out in retaliation for a US attack on the Iranian commercial ship Lian Star in the Gulf of Oman. British maritime authorities said the MSC Sariska V was struck by a large explosion near Iraq.

The reported attack came as clashes between Iran and the United States continued around the strategic waterway. Both countries have carried out military strikes in recent days, while Tehran and Washington have disagreed over the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil and gas are transported.