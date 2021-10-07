Iranian Officers Reportedly Intercepted US Vessel in Persian Gulf

Iranian Revolutionary Guard officers on a speedboat reportedly intercepted a US vessel in the Persian Gulf. It is not known when the alleged encounter, reported by Iranian state television on Thursday, took place, The Associated Press Reported.

The Iranian television report aired footage reported to be from a Revolutionary Guard boat that showed a US-flagged vessel being chased by the speedboat from where the filming was taking place. Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, which is based in Bahrain, told the AP that he did not know of any such recent incident with Iranian forces.

In May, the US Navy claimed that it was harassed in the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian speedboats and that it was forced to fire warning shots.