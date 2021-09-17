Iranian Oil Enters Lebanon Through Syria

Iranian oil began flowing into Lebanon through Syria on Thursday, days after Hizbullah announced that a ship carrying fuel from Iran had docked in Syria. The fuel was carried by two convoys with a total of 40 trucks.

Hizbullah announced last month that it would bring Iranian oil to Lebanon to ease its fuel shortage. Lebanon’s economic crisis, which has seen the value of the Lebanese pound fall by about 90%, has left it unable to import needed goods.

The shipments violate United States sanctions imposed on Iranian oil sales.

Hizbullah has said it will donate fuel oil to institutions in need, such as government hospitals and other facilities, and sell it at an “appropriate price” to other essential institutions.