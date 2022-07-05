Iranian Oil Tanker Arrives in Syrian Port

An Iranian oil tanker arrived in the northwestern Syrian port of Baniyas, according to Iranian news reports. It is the third Iranian oil tanker to arrive in recent weeks, according to a report on Monday by the Tasnim news agency in Iran. The oil tankers began arriving after a new line of credit was opened between the two countries. It is the third line of credit opened between the two countries in nearly a decade.

The deal reportedly was brokered by the United States, an Israeli news outlet reported last month, and was part of the effort to restart indirect nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran.