Light Theme
Log In
Iranian Parliament Dismisses Industries Minister Amid Mismanagement Allegations
Iranian Industries, Mines, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin, Sept. 5, 2022. (Meghdad Madadi/Tasnim News/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Iran
Parliament
Reza Fatemi Amin
Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian Parliament Dismisses Industries Minister Amid Mismanagement Allegations

The Media Line Staff
05/01/2023

The Parliament of Iran voted on Sunday to fire the country’s industries, mines, and trade minister, Reza Fatemi Amin, following allegations of mismanagement. Of the 272 members of parliament present, 162 voted for his dismissal.

Fatemi Amin was accused of failing to properly direct the country’s industries and allowing prices to skyrocket. He had been impeached for similar reasons last year, after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei criticized the country’s automobile industry for its high prices and low-quality products, but survived that vote.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi came to the parliament to defend Fatemi Amin, arguing that the country was seeing growth in all the industries the lawmaker was responsible for. He attributed most of Iran’s economic problems to the sanctions imposed by the US.

He also noted the importance of maintaining stability in the parliament. Since Raisi was elected in 2021, he has replaced five of his 19 cabinet ministers, making Fatemi Amin’s dismissal the sixth change in Raisi’s cabinet in less than two years.

Iran’s precarious economic situation has led to widespread public discontent. The country is facing high inflation and a historically weak rial, Iran’s currency, caused in large part by US sanctions.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
