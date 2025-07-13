Iranian President Injured in Israeli Strike Targeting Security Council Meeting

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sustained a leg injury during an Israeli airstrike on June 16 that targeted a meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council in western Tehran, according to Iranian state-linked media. The attack came in the early days of a 12-day war between Israel and Iran, during which Israeli forces targeted top Iranian military leaders, nuclear scientists, and missile infrastructure.

The strike, which reportedly hit lower levels of a secure government building, aimed to trap attendees by damaging exit routes and ventilation systems. Alongside Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i were present. Multiple officials suffered minor injuries while escaping through an emergency hatch.

In an interview aired last week, Pezeshkian accused Israel of attempting to assassinate him. “Thanks to the intelligence by the spies that they had, they tried to bombard the area in which we were holding that meeting,” he told US commentator Tucker Carlson.

Fars News Agency, affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), confirmed the president was wounded in the leg. The same report noted authorities are investigating whether Israel received inside information enabling the pinpoint strike. The location matched previous reports of an Israeli attack near Tehran’s Shahrak-e Gharb district.

While Pezeshkian and other civilian leaders survived, Israel’s strikes in the opening days of the conflict killed high-ranking military officials, including IRGC commander Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, ballistic missile chief Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and Armed Forces Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri.

The conflict ended with a US-brokered ceasefire after American forces joined strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Despite heavy retaliation from Iran—over 500 missiles and 1,100 drones—Israeli officials stressed that “regime change was not a goal.”