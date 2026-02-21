Iranian Protesters Cry ‘Death to Khamenei’ as President Trump, Iranian FM Clash Over Casualty Numbers

Despite sweeping and severe efforts by the Iranian regime to quell protests, Iran International and Tousi reported that students at Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran staged a protest and blocked a street near the campus.

A video circulating from the scene showed students dispersing while chanting, “Don’t be afraid, we are all together,” according to the outlets. One demonstration was underway at Sharif University of Technology in the capital, where chants of “Death to Khamenei” were allegedly heard along with “Long live the King.”

Another report said students at the Medical University in Mashhad also held a protest, during which demonstrators chanted “Freedom.”

نیروهای بسیج دانشگاه صنعتی شریف در واکنش به تجمع دانشجویان برای یادبود جاویدنامان انقلاب علیه جمهوری اسلامی به آن‌ها حمله کرده و درگیر شدند. دانشجویان این دانشگاه شعار «ایران» و «جاوید شاه» سر دادند. pic.twitter.com/IUWfU0KKeV — ايران اينترنشنال (@IranIntl) February 21, 2026

On Friday, President Donald Trump and Iran’s foreign minister clashed over the scale of casualties from Iran’s crackdown.

Speaking at a news briefing, President Trump said, “Iran should make a deal.” Asked whether he had a message for the Iranian people, he added: “Iran should make a deal. It’s a very sad situation. The Iranian people are better than their leaders. Thirty-two thousand people were killed in a short time.”

He added, “They were going to hang 800, two weeks ago, hang some by a crane. They lift them up with a tall crane and they play with them around the square.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected those figures, addressing the death toll in a post on X. “We are fulfilling our commitment to full transparency with our people,” he wrote. “The government has already published the complete list of 3,117 victims in the recent terror operation, including about 200 police officers.”

In late January, Iran International reported that as many as 36,000 people may have been killed during the crackdown, with many more injured and imprisoned. A US-based human rights agency told CBS the number of arrests was above 50,000.

