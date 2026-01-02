Iranian Protests Turn Deadly With 7 Killed, Israeli MKs Support Demonstrators 

As large-scale protests in Iran continue, with seven fatalities, Israeli MKs express support for Iranians demonstrating against the regime.

Although the Iranian regime signaled earlier in the week its willingness to negotiate with the protesters, the fatalities demonstrate a hard-line response by Iranian authorities.

The deaths on Wednesday and Thursday took place in four cities, home to Iran’s Lur ethnic group.

Current demonstrations are the largest in the Islamic Republic since those that followed the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Protests began with shopkeepers criticizing the government for the high cost of living and have since expanded as university students take to the streets with broad criticisms of the regime.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday posted support for the demonstrations on its Farsi-language account.

“The rise of Iranian lions and lionesses to fight against darkness,” read the post. “Light triumphs over darkness.”

A post earlier in the week depicting Iranian leaders fleeing from demonstrators said: “The destruction calendar they had set for Israel has now been set for themselves.”

Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel posted: “Your protests, by women and men, young people and students, mothers and fathers, are justified,” she said in English. “The regime is weakening every day, and these are its final moments.”

She also posted a photo of herself wearing a hat that said “Make Iran Great Again” and tagged the son of the deposed Iranian shah, Reza Pahlavi.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli posted an image of a protester waving a lion and sun flag that said: “I stand with the people of Iran.”

Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not comment directly on the protests, he has expressed support for previous demonstrations in Iran.