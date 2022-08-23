Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Killed in Syria

A general in the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed in Syria on Monday, according to reports from Iran. The IRCG general has been identified as Abolfazl Alijani, who was said to be in Syria on an advisory mission. The reports did not say how he was killed. His body reportedly will be returned to Iran for funeral and burial.

There were no reported Israeli strikes in Syrian territory in the days leading up to and on the days of Alijani’s death; Israel’s last attack on Syrian territory was on August 14. Alijani was not a member of the IRGC’s elite Quds Force, whose members have been targeted for assassination in recent months.