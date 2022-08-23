The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Killed in Syria
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps military personnel attend a ceremony in the Iranian Interior Ministry building in downtown Tehran, on April 14, 2022. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
News Updates
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Iran
Syria

Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Killed in Syria

The Media Line Staff
08/23/2022

A general in the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed in Syria on Monday, according to reports from Iran. The IRCG general has been identified as Abolfazl Alijani, who was said to be in Syria on an advisory mission. The reports did not say how he was killed. His body reportedly will be returned to Iran for funeral and burial.

There were no reported Israeli strikes in Syrian territory in the days leading up to and on the days of Alijani’s death; Israel’s last attack on Syrian territory was on August 14. Alijani was not a member of the IRGC’s elite Quds Force, whose members have been targeted for assassination in recent months.

