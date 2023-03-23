Donate
Iranian, Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministers Agree To Meet
Iranian, Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministers Agree To Meet

The Media Line Staff
03/23/2023

During a phone call to mark the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian agreed to hold a bilateral meeting soon to pave the way for the reopening of embassies and consulates between the two countries, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday. Iran’s IRNA state news also reported that the call took place, saying htat  Amir-Abdollahian emphasized during the call that Iran is to strengthen relations with Saudi Arabia.

The call comes nearly two weeks after Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reenter diplomatic relations after seven years in a  Chinese-brokered deal that could change the face of the region.

On Sunday, an Iranian official said Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi had received an invitation to visit Saudi Arabia from King Salman.

