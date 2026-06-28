Iranian Strikes on Kuwait and Bahrain Push Fragile US-Iran Ceasefire Into Crisis

Iran and the United States traded new threats and military action Sunday as the fragile interim ceasefire came under its sharpest strain in days, with Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar reporting direct fallout from the widening conflict.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched ballistic missiles and drones at US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to new US strikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz. Kuwait said its air defenses intercepted two ballistic missiles and reported no casualties or damage. Bahrain said an Iranian strike damaged a residential building in Muharraq province, near the international airport, but that no one was killed.

US Central Command said American forces carried out strikes on Iranian military surveillance, communications, air defense, drone storage, and mine-laying facilities after a Panama-flagged tanker was attacked by an Iranian drone near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. The command said the strikes were a direct response to Iranian attacks on commercial shipping.

President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the interim ceasefire and warned that the United States could be forced to “militarily complete the job” if Tehran continues its attacks. Iran said continued US strikes could lead to a “complete halt” in diplomatic efforts to end the war.

The escalation widened later Sunday. Qatar’s interior ministry said a Qatari national was killed after sustaining shrapnel wounds from “military operations in the area” after a vessel carrying him and another person went missing. The ministry said the second person was injured and that the vessel was located early Sunday after a search that began Saturday. Qatar did not give the location of the incident or say whether it was linked to Iran’s attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain.

Regional governments moved quickly to condemn the strikes. Bahrain called the attack a violation of its sovereignty and urged UN Security Council action. Kuwait denounced repeated Iranian attacks and said it would defend its territory. Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Oman also issued statements warning against further escalation.

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the center of the crisis. Iran says it must oversee the reopening and operation of the waterway, while Washington has promoted a southern lane along Oman’s coast. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned in Baghdad that any separate maritime arrangement would increase tensions and delay the strait’s full reopening.

The latest exchanges leave the US-Iran understanding in serious doubt. Shipping has begun moving again through parts of the strait, but attacks on vessels, strikes on Iranian coastal sites, and Iranian fire toward Gulf states hosting US forces have turned the ceasefire from a diplomatic opening into a live military test.