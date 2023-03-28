Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iranian Terror Cell in Greece Planned Attacks on Israeli, Jewish Targets
(Pixabay)
News Updates
terror attack
Mossad
Greece
Iran
Israel

Iranian Terror Cell in Greece Planned Attacks on Israeli, Jewish Targets

The Media Line Staff
03/28/2023

Israel’s Mossad security agency assisted Greek security authorities in identifying an Iranian terror cell planning to carry out an attack against Israeli and Jewish targets in Greece. The cell was made up of two Pakistani nationals, and a third operative suspected of being located in Iran.  They reportedly were planning to attack a synagogue and an Israeli restaurant in Athens. Many Israelis visit Greece over the Passover holiday, which begins next week.

“The affair that was uncovered today in Greece is a severe case that was successfully thwarted by the Greek security forces. It was an additional attempt by Iran to perpetrate terrorism against Israeli and Jewish targets abroad,” according to a statement issued on Tuesday night by the Prime Minister’s Office in Israel.

“After the start of the investigation of the suspects in Greece, the Mossad rendered intelligence assistance in unraveling the infrastructure, its work methods and the link to Iran. The investigation revealed that the infrastructure that operated in Greece is part of an extensive Iranian network run from Iran and spanning many countries,” the statement also said.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.