Iranian Terror Cell in Greece Planned Attacks on Israeli, Jewish Targets

Israel’s Mossad security agency assisted Greek security authorities in identifying an Iranian terror cell planning to carry out an attack against Israeli and Jewish targets in Greece. The cell was made up of two Pakistani nationals, and a third operative suspected of being located in Iran. They reportedly were planning to attack a synagogue and an Israeli restaurant in Athens. Many Israelis visit Greece over the Passover holiday, which begins next week.

“The affair that was uncovered today in Greece is a severe case that was successfully thwarted by the Greek security forces. It was an additional attempt by Iran to perpetrate terrorism against Israeli and Jewish targets abroad,” according to a statement issued on Tuesday night by the Prime Minister’s Office in Israel.

“After the start of the investigation of the suspects in Greece, the Mossad rendered intelligence assistance in unraveling the infrastructure, its work methods and the link to Iran. The investigation revealed that the infrastructure that operated in Greece is part of an extensive Iranian network run from Iran and spanning many countries,” the statement also said.