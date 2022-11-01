Iranian University Students Begin Sit-Down Strikes

Iranian university students began sit-down strikes on Tuesday in several cities throughout the Islamic Republic including Tehran and Isfahan, ignoring threats by the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of a severe crackdown on the demonstrations against the regime, now in their seventh week. The ongoing protests were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman who died in the custody of Iran’s morality police while being held for wearing her hijab incorrectly.

Meanwhile, Iran International, a Persian-language news television channel headquartered in London, reported Tuesday that security forces in Tehran threatened to behead protesters even if they discovered that they were their wives and children.

More than 270 protesters have been killed and about 14,000 arrested in protests in 129 towns and cities and some 115 universities, Reuters reported over the weekend, citing the activist HRANA news agency.