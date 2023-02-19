Donate
Iranian Woman Who Removed, Threw Headscarf Indicted
The Media Line Staff
02/19/2023

Legal proceedings have been launched against an Iranian woman who removed her head covering and threw it to the ground during a public meeting in Iran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported over the weekend. The woman made the public demonstration of contempt for the headscarf during an election for the Tehran branch of the Iran Construction Engineering Organization, according to Tasnim. A local news outlet published a video showing the incident, the AFP news agency reported.

“It was falsely claimed that this individual was disqualified for not wearing the headscarf,”  from the election, Tasnim reported.

Many women in Iran have removed their headscarves since the death in September of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian Msha Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police for wearing her headscarf incorrectly.

 

