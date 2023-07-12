Donate
Iranians Jailed in Kuwait Repatriated Under Extradition Agreement
News Updates
Iran
Kuwait
prisoner extradition
Repatriation
Interpol

Iranians Jailed in Kuwait Repatriated Under Extradition Agreement

The Media Line Staff
07/12/2023

Eleven Iranians held in Kuwaiti prisons were returned Tuesday evening to their home country under a long-standing prisoner extradition agreement, Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency reported. The repatriation was achieved through combined efforts from Iran and Interpol. The extradition pact between Iran and Kuwait was signed in 2006, with obligatory enforcement starting in 2007. However, due to undisclosed circumstances, the actual implementation was delayed until April 2015. The exact details regarding the nature of the crimes committed by these individuals remain undisclosed.

