Iranians Protest Severe Water Shortages

Protesters took to the streets in Iran overnight Thursday to Friday to protest severe water shortages in the southwest of the country. Iran is facing its worst drought in 50 years.

Protesters burned tires and blocked roads; police are seen in videos of the protests firing guns , though it is not clear if they were loaded with live ammunition or dummy bullets. Protesters reportedly chanted “Death to the dictator” and “Death to Khamenei,” referring to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The droughts have led to empty dams and rolling blackouts.