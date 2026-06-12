Iran’s 14-Point Proposal Demands $300 Billion ‘Recovery Plan,’ Complete Troop Withdrawal, Leaves Missile Program Off the Table

Iranian media outlets close to Tehran’s negotiating team have published details of a reported 14-point draft framework that would govern a potential agreement between the United States and Iran on sanctions, regional security and nuclear issues.

A notable feature of the reported proposal is the absence of any provisions addressing Iran’s ballistic missile program. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly told its ally, the United States, that any acceptable agreement must address both Iran’s nuclear activities and its missile capabilities.

The framework also reportedly calls for a $300 billion economic recovery and reconstruction package for Iran, despite repeated US statements rejecting the idea of paying reparations to Tehran.

Separately, a pro-Hezbollah media outlet reported that the provision concerning the withdrawal of foreign forces from areas surrounding Iran could be interpreted to include demands that Israel abandon its remaining strategic positions in Lebanon.

According to Mehr, the proposal is still being reviewed by Iranian authorities and has not yet received final approval. The framework reportedly combines immediate confidence-building measures with a longer-term negotiating process aimed at reaching a final nuclear agreement.

The reported provisions are:

1. Ceasefire across regional fronts

An immediate and permanent ceasefire would take effect on multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

2. US commitment to respect Iranian sovereignty

Washington would pledge not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs.

3. Removal of naval restrictions

Naval measures imposed on Iran would be lifted within 30 days

4. Reduction of US military presence near Iran

American forces would be withdrawn or reduced in areas Tehran considers strategically sensitive.

5. Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz

The waterway would resume normal operations within 30 days under arrangements agreed with Iran.

6. Suspension of energy sanctions

Restrictions on Iranian oil, petrochemical and related exports would be removed.

7. Economic recovery package

The United States and allied countries would provide at least $300 billion in reconstruction and development assistance.

8. Sixty days of nuclear negotiations

A two-month negotiating period would be established to reach a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions imposed by the United States, the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

9. Reaffirmation of non-proliferation commitments

Iran would formally reaffirm its adherence to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and restate that it does not seek nuclear weapons.

10. No additional pressure during talks

The United States would refrain from increasing troop deployments in the region or imposing new sanctions while negotiations continue.

11. Release of frozen Iranian funds

A total of $24 billion in Iranian assets frozen abroad would be released, with half made available before final negotiations begin.

12. Monitoring and verification mechanism

A system would be established to oversee compliance with commitments undertaken by both parties.

13. United Nations ratification

Any final agreement would require approval through a United Nations Security Council resolution.

14. Conditions and scope of final negotiations

Final negotiations would not begin until half of Iran’s frozen funds had been released, energy sanctions had been suspended and naval restrictions had been lifted. The talks would focus on nuclear issues, sanctions and economic recovery, while Iran’s ballistic missile program and support for regional proxy groups would remain outside the scope of the negotiations.