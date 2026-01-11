Iran’s Crackdown Deepens as Casualty Estimates Diverge and US Mulls Response

US President Donald Trump is preparing to review a range of responses toward Iran as nationwide protests driven by economic despair and political discontent enter their third week, with increasing reports of lethal force by security services and widely varying casualty estimates that reflect the fog of restricted information inside the country.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the US president is scheduled on Tuesday to receive briefings from senior officials on strategic options that could include strikes on Iranian military infrastructure, offensive cyber operations, expanded sanctions, and stepped-up efforts to amplify anti-government voices online.

Activists and rights groups say they are struggling to capture an accurate tally of deaths because of a sweeping internet and international phone blackout inside Iran. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported that at least 538 people have been killed and more than 10,600 detained, breaking the deaths down as 490 protesters and 48 members of the security forces. Those figures have been widely cited abroad, but the group itself acknowledges that restrictions on communications make its counting difficult.

A separate estimate circulating over the weekend—citing unnamed rights monitors and activist networks inside Iran — put the recent death toll at over 2,000 killed within a 48-hour period after authorities significantly ramped up their crackdown. That higher 2,000+ estimate reflects a broader, unverified aggregation of reports that cannot be confirmed publicly, given the information blackout. Those abroad fear the blackout is encouraging hard-liner elements in Tehran’s security apparatus to press the suppression.

Inside Iran, leaders have offered sharply different narratives. In a parliamentary speech, Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf warned that any foreign military action could prompt retaliation against “the occupied territory” [Israel] and “all American military centers, bases and ships in the region,” saying Iran would act on “objective signs of a threat.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian echoed hard-line rhetoric while acknowledging economic grievances that helped spark the protests. He accused the United States and Israel of encouraging “rioters” and blamed “terrorists with links to foreign powers” for violence and destruction, urging citizens to separate legitimate protest from what he described as chaos.

“Our responsibility is to solve and address people’s grievances. But we also have a duty not to let rioters destabilize the country,” Pezeshkian said in a state television interview. He later described those “causing disturbances and riots” as “trained terrorists,” indicating that Tehran views much of the unrest as orchestrated from outside.

President Trump has publicly linked possible US action to Iran’s use of lethal force. On social media, he wrote, “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!”

Exiled opposition figure Reza Pahlavi—the son of Iran’s deposed shah—has tried to offer a political alternative and called for sustained demonstrations. “I’m prepared to return to Iran at the first possible opportunity,” he said on US television, pledging to lead a transition toward freely elected governance.

While protests began on Dec. 28 over a sharp collapse of the Iranian rial and escalating economic hardship under renewed sanctions, they have broadened into explicit challenges to the clerical political order. The regime’s cutoff of digital communication has made it difficult to verify the scale of both demonstrations and casualties, leading to sharply varied figures in public circulation.

Israel has kept close watch on events, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praising demonstrators and condemning violence. “Israel supports their struggle for freedom and firmly condemns the mass killings of innocent civilians,” he said.

At the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV referenced Iran’s violence in broader appeals for peace. “I hope and pray that dialogue and peace may be patiently nurtured in pursuit of the common good of the whole of society,” he said.

As Tehran hardens its response and Washington weighs punitive measures from strikes to sanctions, the evolving reality of protests and their human cost continues to shape regional and global tensions.