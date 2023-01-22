Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran’s Currency Falls to Record Low
Iran's currency, the rial. (BockoPix via Flickr)
News Updates
Iran
rial
currency devaluation

Iran’s Currency Falls to Record Low

The Media Line Staff
01/22/2023

Iran’s currency, the rial, fell to a record low against the dollar over the weekend, due to sanctions and international isolation.

The rial has lost 29% of its value since the start of antigovernment protests in the Islamic Republic sparked by the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini in September while in the custody of the country’s morality police for allegedly wearing her mandatory hijab improperly.

The dollar was selling for as much as 447,000 rials on Iran’s unofficial market on Saturday, nearly 17,000 more than the previous day, Reuters reported, citing the foreign exchange site Bonbast.com. The drop comes amid threatened Europe Union sanctions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp, and crippling US sanctions put in place when the Trump administration left the world powers’ nuclear deal with Iran in 2018. Ongoing negotiations to reup the deal have stalled, also adding to the Iranian currency’s shakiness.

Iran’s central bank governor Mohammad Reza Farzin on Saturday called the rial’s drop a result of “psychological operations” by the Islamic Republic’s enemies based on “media deceit and psychological operations.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.