Iran’s Foreign Minister, in Russia, Says Nuclear Talks Will Restart Soon
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attends a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani's death, at the University of Tehran, Iran, Jan. 1, 2021. (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran Nuclear Deal
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Moscow

Iran’s Foreign Minister, in Russia, Says Nuclear Talks Will Restart Soon

The Media Line Staff
10/06/2021

Negotiations for a nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers will restart in Austria soon, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Wednesday during a meeting in Moscow with his Russian counterpart.

“I emphasized that we are now finalizing consultations on this matter and will soon restore our negotiations in Vienna,” he said.

He said upon arrival in Moscow that the new Iranian administration is still reviewing the records of six rounds of talks in Vienna that concluded on July 20.

Amirabdollahian also said that Iran expects Russia “to be sensitive about any potential changes in borders across the region, and be sensitive about the presence of terrorists and the movements of the Zionist regime that threatens regional peace and stability.” He was referring to military drills close to Iran’s border with Azerbaijan following last year’s 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia last year.

Iran halted the several months of negotiations on reupping its nuclear deal with the world powers, which would have seen the United States rejoin the agreement it left in 2018, ahead of August’s election of hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi. But Iran reportedly has been putting out feelers recently that it is ready to restart the talks.

