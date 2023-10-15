Iran’s Foreign Minister Warns Israel To Stop Gaza Attacks or Face ‘Earthquake’

Iran’s foreign minister has warned Israel to stop its attacks on the Gaza Strip, saying that if Hizbullah joins the fight, Israel will suffer “a huge earthquake.”

Speaking in Beirut, Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters that Hizbullah, Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, had “scenarios” in place for action against Israel.

“I know about the scenarios that Hizbullah has put in place. Any step the resistance [Hizbullah] will take will cause a huge earthquake in the Zionist entity,” Amirabdollahian said.

“I want to warn the war criminals and those who support this entity before it’s too late to stop the crimes against civilians in Gaza, because it might be too late in few hours.”

Amirabdollahian held discussions in Beirut on Friday with Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and on Saturday with the top Hamas official in exile, Saleh Arouri, and the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, Ziad Nakhaleh, according to Hizbullah’s Al-Manar TV. Before arriving in Lebanon, he traveled to Iraq and Syria.

Israel considers Hizbullah to be its most serious immediate threat, estimating that it has some 150,000 rockets and missiles, including precision-guided missiles that can hit anywhere in Israel, as well as military drones and thousands of fighters battle-hardened in Syria’s 12-year conflict.

Hizbullah fighters have been on full alert along the Lebanon-Israel border since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip. There have been several incidents on the Israel-Lebanon border since then, including several rockets fired into Israel and an attempted infiltration on Friday by a “cell” from Lebanon, who were killed by an Israeli drone strike.

US President Joe Biden has vowed full support for Israel and has warned other parties in the Middle East not to try to “take advantage” of the current conflict.