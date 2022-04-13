The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iran’s Future Not Dependent on Success of Nuclear Deal, Khamenei Says
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, June 2017. (Creative Commons)
News Updates
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran Nuclear Deal

Iran’s Future Not Dependent on Success of Nuclear Deal, Khamenei Says

The Media Line Staff
04/13/2022

Iran’s future should not be dependent on the success or demise of the nuclear agreement with the world powers, the country’s  Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told senior officials on Tuesday, according to state television.

Khamenei said that the negotiations, reported to be stalled for the last month over a few remaining issues on which both Iran and the United States blame the other side for intransigence, “are progressing well,” but added that the officials “Absolutely do not wait for nuclear negotiations in planning for the country and move forward.” He also called on his country’s negotiators to remain steadfast in “resisting America’s excessive demands.”

Some of Iran’s demands include removing the Revolutionary Guards Corps from the US terror list and a promise from the United States that it will not exit the deal again as it did in 2018.

