Iran’s Khamenei Tweets Revenge Threat on Trump

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted a veiled threat to former US President Donald Trump in which he vowed revenge over the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The tweet on Friday morning included a photo taken from a drone of a man, meant to resemble Trump, playing golf on an expansive golf course. The tweet included remarks in Persian that Khamenei made in December in which he said, in part: “Those who ordered the murder of General Soleimani as well as those who carried this out should be punished. This revenge will certainly happen at the right time.”

Trump had ordered the drone strike on Soleimani near the Baghdad airport one year ago. Trump on Wednesday left the White House for the last time and traveled to his golf resort at Mar-a-Lago.