Iran’s Military Chief Threatens Israel After Attack on Oil Tanker

The head of Iran’s military threated Israel, a day after an attack on an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Syria. The attack on the tanker outside the Baniyas refinery off the coast of Syria is believed to have come from a drone. It sparked a fire that reportedly caused damage. The fire was put out shortly after the attack.

Mohammad Bagheri did not directly blame Israel. He told reporters in Iran that: “We don’t announce anything about the incidents that happened recently, nor do we know who did it, but the Resistance Front will teach Israel a very good lesson.” He added: “It is not clear how Iran will respond, but the Zionist regime will not remain peaceful.”

Israel’s military has neither confirmed nor denied the attack. The incident comes after two Israeli tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman in recent weeks. Israel also has launched dozens of airstrikes on Iranian military positions in Syria. A missile fired last week from Syria landed within 20 miles of Israel’s nuclear power facility at Dimona in southern Israel.

Syria reportedly depends on oil shipments from Iran.

An oil tanker tracking website, TankerTrackers.com, said in a tweet that the tanker is not Iraniann, but a Beirut-registered tanker called Wisdom.