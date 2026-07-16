Iran’s Missile Production and Space Program Sites Targeted in US Operation as IRGC Continues Gulf Strikes 

The United States carried out a new wave of strikes on Iranian military sites, including targets around Tehran and in Semnan province, home to Iran’s ballistic missile production sites and space program.

Iran says it launched missile and drone attacks against US military assets in Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain and renewed threats over the Strait of Hormuz.

Early Thursday, US Central Command said US forces used precision munitions to strike command centers, air defense systems, missile sites, drones, and coastal surveillance facilities, including in Bandar Abbas. The military said the operation was intended to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. It also said an earlier wave of strikes lasting about 90 minutes targeted coastal defense facilities and cruise missile sites on Tunb Island.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said they fired ballistic missiles at a US air base in Jordan in response to what they described as an American attack near a children’s cancer hospital in Iran. The IRGC also said it launched drone attacks against US bases and facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain. State television reported the military targeted radar systems, a Patriot air defense system, and fuel storage facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, along with US military facilities at Isa Air Base in Bahrain. The attacks have not been independently verified, although Jordan’s military said it intercepted eight Iranian missiles fired toward the country.

Separately, the spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters warned that Tehran would not allow US interference in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a “red line.” Responding to President Donald Trump’s warning that the US would target civilian infrastructure if Iran doesn’t agree to a ceasefire deal, he said, “If the recent threats he made are carried out, including attacking Iran’s infrastructure, all infrastructure in the region will be destroyed by the powerful attacks of Iranian forces.”

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump said “The Iranians will be defeated soon.” Speaking at a security conference in Pennsylvania, he accused former President Barack Obama of “turning his back on Israel and turning to Iran – that’s why we’re in this situation today.”