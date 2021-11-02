Iran’s Navy Prevents Pirate Attack on Oil Tanker

Iran’s Navy prevented an attack on an Iranian oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden, according to a state-run news agency. It was the second such attack in the last two weeks, the Iranian ISNA news agency reported Tuesday.

Four boats carrying six pirates attempted to board the tanker, leading the Iranian Navy to fire warning shots. The last attack, on a convoy of two Iranian ships, occurred on October 16.

Iran has increased its naval presence in the Gulf in response to the high incidence of pirate attacks, though the number has fallen in recent years.