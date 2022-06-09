The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran’s Nuclear Agency Shuts Down 2 IAEA Surveillance Cameras
News Updates
Iran Nuclear Deal
International Atomic Energy Agency
Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
Surveillance

Iran’s Nuclear Agency Shuts Down 2 IAEA Surveillance Cameras

The Media Line Staff
06/09/2022

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said Wednesday that it was shutting down two surveillance cameras of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The cameras were providing surveillance of the online enrichment monitor and the flow meter. They were turned off in reaction to the IAEA’s “illegal behaviors,” according to the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting media corporation. The AEOI said that more than 80% of the IAEA’s cameras continued to operate under the Safeguards Agreement. Last Monday, the IAEA released two reports about Tehran’s cooperation with the agency and said it estimated that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium was more than 18 times the limit laid down in the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Iran rejected the reports, claiming they were politically motivated.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.