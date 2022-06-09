Iran’s Nuclear Agency Shuts Down 2 IAEA Surveillance Cameras

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said Wednesday that it was shutting down two surveillance cameras of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The cameras were providing surveillance of the online enrichment monitor and the flow meter. They were turned off in reaction to the IAEA’s “illegal behaviors,” according to the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting media corporation. The AEOI said that more than 80% of the IAEA’s cameras continued to operate under the Safeguards Agreement. Last Monday, the IAEA released two reports about Tehran’s cooperation with the agency and said it estimated that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium was more than 18 times the limit laid down in the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Iran rejected the reports, claiming they were politically motivated.