Iran’s Nuclear Chief Says Enrichment Capacity at Record Level
The Arak heavy water nuclear reactor is part of the nuclear complex in central Iran. (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Iran
uranium enrichment
International Atomic Energy Agency

The Media Line Staff
12/18/2022

United Nations nuclear inspectors are set to arrive in Iran on Sunday, a day after Iran announced that it has increased its uranium enrichment capacity to record levels. Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told state news agency IRNA that the Islamic Republic’s enrichment capacity has “reached more than twice the entire history of this industry.”

The nuclear inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency will be in Iran to investigate the presence of man-made uranium found at three undeclared sites in the country, and have requested “access to locations and materials” as well as permission to collect samples.

Iran recently started enriching uranium to a purity of 60% at its underground Fordow nuclear site, according to reports and uranium is being enriched to 60% in other facilities in the Islamic Republic. Sixty percent enrichment is a significant step toward weapons-grade enrichment, but does not reach the 90% necessary to create a nuclear weapon. Under the nuclear agreement that Iran signed with the world powers in 2015, Iran agreed to close the Fordow plant and limit its enrichment of uranium to 3.67 percent. But when the United States pulled out of the agreement Iran began to violate the terms of the deal.

