Iran’s only female Olympic winner has been granted refugee status in Germany, Reuters reported.

Kimia Alizadeh, 22, who won a bronze medal in taekwondo in the 2016 Rio Olympics, will vie to compete in the Tokyo Olympics on the white-flagged Olympic Refugee Team.

She told Reuters she left Iran because she did not like being used as a propaganda tool. She said her fame in her home country after the Olympics was “hard.”