Iran’s Prosecutor General Alludes to End of Morality Police

Iran’s prosecutor general has signaled that the country has abolished its morality police, after more than two months of protests sparked by the death of a young woman in the organization’s custody.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died in a Tehran hospital in September, three days after her arrest by the morality police for improperly wearing a hijab. Her death led to mass protests across the country, which the regime has struggled to contain despite brutal crackdowns.

According to the local media, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri told a conference held Saturday on alleged foreign involvement in the protests that the morality police had ended its operations.

The media quoted Montazeri as saying that the morality police have “no connection with the judiciary and was shut down by the same place that it had been launched from in the past.”