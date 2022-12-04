Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran’s Prosecutor General Alludes to End of Morality Police
A woman sets fire to her headscarf and another displays her cut hair during a protest outside the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on September 21, 2022 over the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran's morality police. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
News Updates

Iran’s Prosecutor General Alludes to End of Morality Police

Sara Miller
12/04/2022

Iran’s prosecutor general has signaled that the country has abolished its morality police, after more than two months of protests sparked by the death of a young woman in the organization’s custody.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died in a Tehran hospital in September, three days after her arrest by the morality police for improperly wearing a hijab. Her death led to mass protests across the country, which the regime has struggled to contain despite brutal crackdowns.

According to the local media, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri told a conference held Saturday on alleged foreign involvement in the protests that the morality police had ended its operations.

The media quoted Montazeri as saying that the morality police have “no connection with the judiciary and was shut down by the same place that it had been launched from in the past.”

 

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.