Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy Chief Warns US To Stay Out of Gulf

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy, Commodore Alireza Tangsiri, said on Sunday that the United States had no place in the Gulf and that the countries of the region could ensure their own security, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. Tangsiri warned that any country threatening to endanger Iran’s interests in the Gulf would receive “a crushing and regretting response.” He also said that the IRGC Navy had a constant, active, and effective presence in the Strait of Hormuz and northern Gulf region, and was monitoring all movements in the region.